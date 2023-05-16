DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Material, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Regenerative Medicine Market - which grew from approximately US$ 15 billion in 2017 to approximately US$ 30 billion in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into approximately US$ 70 billion opportunities by 2028, owing to the growing severe diseases, infections, and cancers. Rising clinical trials and research & development spending on new advanced healthcare processes and facilities by players and governments are also driving the growth of the market.
Regenerative medicine market is driven by surging trauma cases, genetic disorders, chronic diseases, and other infectious viruses. According to World Health Organization, a specialized international public health organization, stated that nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 are caused by cancer worldwide, the most common cases of cancer were lung, prostate, skin, stomach, colon, and rectum.
Cancer immunotherapy activates, replaces, and regenerates the immune system in order to fight cancer. Cancer immunotherapy is a form of regenerative medicine. The rising number of cancer patients worldwide is driving the growth of the regenerative medicine market.
Patients suffering from wound injuries, serious disorders, and others require cell and gene therapies, representing advanced technology. The high cost of cell and gene therapies is hampering the growth of the market. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency of the department of health and human services, approved Luxturna to treat a rare form of inherited blindness that affects 100 to 2000 people in the USA. This treatment cost US$ 425,000 per eye.
COVID-19 has accelerated the growth of the regenerative medicine market. In May 2020, the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR), received FDA approval for COVID-19 clinical trials with stem cells to treat the COVID-19 patients. In May 2020, According to United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Corporation, stated that a patent has been granted by the Ministry of Economics for the development of an innovative and promising treatment for Covid19 infection using stem cells.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Regenerative Medicine market is highly competitive with ~200 players which include globally diversified players, and regional players as well as a significant number of country-niche players having their niche in regenerative medicine testing and surgeries for severe diseases, infections, and wounds
Regional players held the largest market share by type. While large global players control about 20% of the market share by type. Some of the major players in the market include Integra Lifesciences, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Tissue Regenix, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Smith+Nephew, Vericel, GSK plc., and others
Conclusion
The global Regenerative Medicine market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2021, owing to the rising number of cancer patients worldwide, and continuous upgradation in the technology. The growth rate is expected to remain significant during the forecast period.
Though the market is significantly competitive with ~200 participants, the majority of regional players dominate the market share by type, and global players also hold a significant share.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Snapshot of the Global Regenerative Medicine Market
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
- Market size and Segmentation of the Global Regenerative Medicine Market
- Historic Growth of the Overall Global Regenerative Medicine Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Regenerative Medicine Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors
- COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Regenerative Medicine Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Regenerative Medicine Market and by Segments
- Market Size of Material/Application Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of the Global Regenerative Medicine Market
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Region
- Major Continent-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Integra Lifesciences
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Tissue Regenix
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Smith+Nephew
- Vericel
- GSK plc
- Betalin Therapeutics Ltd.
- Aspen Neuroscience
- LIfT BioSciences Ltd.
- ExCellThera
- Celaid Therapeutics
Scope of the Report
Time Period Captured in the Report
- Historical Period: 2017-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022E-2028F
By Product Type
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Tissue Engineering
- Stem Cells
By Material
- Synthetic Material
- Biomaterial
- Genetically Engineered Material
- Others
By Application
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Wound Healing
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular
- Ophthalmology
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/om3kve
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005827/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/16/2023 11:54 AM/DISC: 05/16/2023 11:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005827/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.