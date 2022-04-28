DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--
The "Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Tempered Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Thermopstic Polyurethane), by Price Range, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smartphone screen protector market size is expected to reach USD 84.96 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to be influenced by the rising concerns over the safety of smartphones from screen damage caused by high-impact drops and scratches over the forecast period.
A large number of individuals use smartphones all across the world. Because of their increasing popularity, a variety of add-on devices have been developed to improve the overall functionality of smartphone devices. One such item is a smartphone screen protector, which, as the name implies, shields the phone's screen against scratches and other forms of damage. In the coming years, technological improvements in product development, such as the increased use of 3D technology, which improves user experience, are expected to provide profitable prospects for smartphone screen protector makers.
Due to its superior risk-reduction capabilities, tempered glass has become the most used material for product manufacturing. Furthermore, with the changing consumer preferences, the smartphone screen protector industry is expected to evolve dramatically. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to the improved adhesive characteristics and lower pricing for tempered glass screen protectors over the forecast period.
The USD 450-550 price range segment is expected to register a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Over the projected period, the introduction of low-cost premium technology items, mainly in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil, is likely to boost the growth. Furthermore, consumers are projected to demand more tempered glass screen protectors as the price of these protectors falls. The market is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.
Smartphone Screen Protector Market Report Highlights
- By price range, the USD 250-450 segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for screen protectors is predicted to increase as demand for low-cost smartphones in the USD 250-450 range grows. In addition, over the projected period, rising disposable income among middle-class customers is expected to fuel the demand for protective smartphone accessories. Furthermore, the business is characterized by a large demand for TPU-based screen protectors, which are relatively inexpensive
- Due to the increased acceptance of premium technology high-price smartphones, the U.S. is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the rising demand for protective smartphone accessories, together with the rising consumer disposable income, is likely to boost the growth throughout the projected period
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Increasing smartphone sales, particularly in developing markets like India and China, are likely to fuel the industry expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation& Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Material Outlook
2.3. Price Range Outlook
2.4. Regional Outlook
Chapter 3. Smartphone Screen Protector Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Smartphone screen protectors Market
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.7. Roadmap of Smartphone screen protectors Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Tempered Glass
5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.4. Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Chapter 6. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Price Range Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Price Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Below USD 175
6.3. USD 175-250
6.4. USD 250-450
6.5. USD 450-550
6.6. USD 550-700
6.7. Above USD 700
Chapter 7. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.5. Central & South America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry
8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
8.3. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
- IntelliARMOR
- AZ Infolink Private Limited
- Halloa Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- ZAGG Inc.
- Belkin International, Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Ryan Technology Co. Ltd.
- NuShield Inc.
- Xtreme Guard
- Free S.speed International Co., Ltd.
- Clarivue
- Protek
- FeYong Digital Technology Limited.
- Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.
