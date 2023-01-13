DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "A/B Testing Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for A/B Testing Software estimated at US$470.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$936.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Web-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$423.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile-based segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The A/B Testing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.2 Million by the year 2027.
Full-Stack Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Full-Stack segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$146 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
