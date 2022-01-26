DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
The "Global Acoustic Camera Market (2020-2025) by Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Acoustic Camera Market was estimated to be USD 140.68 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 192.29 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as steady rise in vehicular noise and the need to analyze and study these sound for understanding the operative behavior of a vehicle during testing has led to a demand for acoustic cameras in the automotive sector. As the automotive sector is one of the important industry verticals utilizing the acoustic camera, these factors are driving the growth of the market. Similarly, the growing need for acoustic mapping increased automated production processes, and applications of an acoustic camera in oil & gas and power generation projects are further benefitting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing usage of advanced Non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment and the growing adoption of acoustics in entertainment venues are creating more opportunities in the global acoustic camera market. However, the high costs involved in the manufacturing and maintenance of an acoustic camera are likely to hinder the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
- The global acoustic camera market is segmented further based on the Array Type, Measurement, Measurement Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- By Array Type, the market is classified as 2D Array and 3D Array. Amongst all, the 3D Array segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Measurement, the market is classified as far-field, and near-field. Amongst all, the near field segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Measurement Type, the market is classified as Below 50 cm, 50 cm -100 cm, and above 100 cm. Among all, the below 50 cm segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Application, the market is classified as noise source detection, leak detection, and others. Amongst all, noise source detection is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By End-user, the market is classified as aerospace and defense, industrial, infrastructure, energy and power, automotive, and others. Amongst all, the industrial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Companies Mentioned
- GFAI Tech GmbH
- Bruel & Kjar
- CAE Software & Systems
- Siemens AG
- Signal Interface Group, Inc.
- Norsonic AS.
- Sorama
- ZIEGLER-Instruments
- Polytec GmbH
- SINUS Messtechnik GmbH
- SM Instruments
- Wibro-Akustyka
- ANV Ltd (AmTrust Financial Services Inc)
- KeyGo Technologies
- Microflown Technologies
- Scantek, Inc.
- THP Systems
- Totalsim Ltd
- Visisonics Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsjvtc
