The "Active Implantable Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Implantable Medical Devices estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Active Implantable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured):
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cochlear Ltd.
- LivaNova PLC
- MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate Gesellschaft m.b.H.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Sonova AG
- William Demant Holding A/S
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Active ImplanTable Medical Devices: A Snapshot
- Active ImplanTable Medical Device Technology Spurring Demand in Healthcare Industry
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
