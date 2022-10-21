DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market size reached US$ 954.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1947.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Celgene
- Roche Holding AG
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) refers to a clonal malignancy leading to the rapid growth of abnormal cells. It primarily impacts the bone marrow and white blood cells (WBCs) and is characterized by the discoloration of skin, breathlessness, fatigue, high body temperatures, weight loss, bleeding gums and nosebleeds. Some of the commonly used AML therapies include chemo-, immuno-, targeted- and hormonal therapies and surgical procedures. These therapeutics are usually combined with stem cell transplants to increase the efficacy, minimize complications and strengthen the immune system of the body.
The increasing prevalence of leukemia across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such disorders, is also driving the market growth. AML is primarily caused by genetic mutations in the body that impacts the levels of blood cell production. In line with this, the widespread adoption of combination and targeted therapies and increasing awareness regarding the available alternatives for cancer treatment are also favoring the market growth.
Additionally, the advent of improved immunotoxins, alkylating agents, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug-resistant modulators is another major growth-inducing factor. These therapeutics offer prolonged results, higher efficacy, early and accurate identification of leukemia cells and reduced chances of cancer relapse. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment type, drug type and route of administration.
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Cytarabine
- Anthracycline Drugs
- Alkylating Agents
- Anti-Metabolites
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Biopharmaceuticals
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Injectables
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15uc6e
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005243/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/21/2022 07:25 AM/DISC: 10/21/2022 07:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005243/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.