The "Adhesion Barriers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adhesion barriers market size reached US$ 913 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,378 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Significant growth in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.
The treatment of various disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and gastric ailments, require numerous invasive procedures that may have a high risk of postoperative complications, thereby resulting in the increasing utilization of adhesion barriers.
This, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesive barriers for postoperative procedures, is providing a boost to the market growth. Post-surgical adhesions are a common complication in surgeries and adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing adverse effects, such as impaired organ functioning, bowel obstruction, decreased fertility, difficult re-operation and extreme discomfort.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and increasing cases of sports-related injuries, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global adhesion barriers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesion barriers market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global adhesion barriers market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Atrium Medical Corporation
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Betatech Medical
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- FzioMed Inc.
- Groupe Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- LifeSciences Corporation
- MAST Biosurgery Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Synthetic
- Natural
Breakup by Formulation:
- Film
- Liquid
- Gel
Breakup by Application:
- Gynecological Surgeries
- General/Abdominal Surgeries
- Cardiovascular Surgeries
- Orthopedic Surgeries
- Neurological Surgeries
- Reconstructive Surgeries
- Urological Surgeries
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
