The "ADME-Toxicology Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ADME-Toxicology Testing estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Throughput Screening segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 11.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- ADME-Toxicology Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- ADME-Tox : An Introduction
- A Prelude to ADME Toxicology Testing
- COVID-19 IMPACT ON ADME TOXICOLOGY TESTING MARKET
- Global Market Prospects and Growth Drivers
- Drug Makers Bet on ADME & Toxicology Testing to Improve Success Rate for Potential Drug Candidates
- Cell Culture Holds a Major Share of the Market
- North America and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Need to Check Late-Stage Drug Failures Drive Market Growth
- Steady Increase in Average Drug Development Cost and Efforts to Mitigate Late-Stage Drug Failure Rates Highlights the Role of ADME-Toxicology Testing: Average Cost of Drug Development (in US$ Billion) in the US since 1980s
- Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery
- actors Leading to Failure of Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cases for Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, Toxicity and Others
- Drug Withdrawals Due to Toxicity Issues (1990-early 2010s): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Drugs Withdrawn Due to Cardiotoxicity, Hepatotoxicity and Others
- Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization
- Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for the Years 2011 through 2020
- New FDA Approvals (2010-2020): Breakdown of Number of Approvals by Type for New Molecular Entity (NME) and Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals
- China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment
- World R&D Market by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of R&D Spending for Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America and South America
- Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro Technologies to Lead the Charge
- Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and ADME Analysis
- Global Cell-based Assays Market by Segment (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services
- Global Market for Cell-based Assays by End-User (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Government & Academic Institutes, CROs, and Others
- World Cell-based Assays Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for ADME, Basic Research and Drug Discovery
- Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening
- Cell-based Assays in HTS and UHTS
- Innovation in Screening Guarantees Success for Drug Discovery Programs
- High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays
- High Content Screening - Key Application Areas
- HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity
- HCS vs. HTS
- Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in Toxicity Testing
- 3D Cell Culture Technology to Put a New Spin on In Vitro Cell Analyses
- CDER's DARS 2 - Microphysiological 3D Cell Culture Platforms as Drug Development Tools
- Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D Drive Cell-based Assays Market
- Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
- Automation of Cell-based Assays: A Growing Trend
- In-Silico ADME Emerge as Compelling Drug Discovery & Development Tool
- Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches
- Personalized Treatments & Computational Tools: Intriguing Facets of ADME R&D ADME Pharmacogenomics to Power Personalized Treatments
- ADME Research & Emerging Computational Tools
- Omics Technology
- Adoption of Omics-based Technologies
- In Vitro 3D Organoid Models to Meet ADME-Toxicity Testing Needs
- Limitations of Traditional in vitro Cellular Models
- Organoids Technology - Advanced in vitro 3D Platforms for More Physiologically Relevant Modeling
- Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing
- Global Market for Stem Cell-Assays
- Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific Toxic Effects
- GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market
- Molecular Imaging and ADME
- Organ-on-a-Chip Technology Gains Momentum in ADME Toxicology Testing
- Technological Advancements in ADME Toxicology Testing
