The global Admission Management Software Market
According to the report, the global Admission Management Software Market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 800.50 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,010 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 9.7% between 2021 and 2026.
Admission management software facilitates the smoothing of the admission process for both schools and parents as it helps the school authorities to proficiently handle the basic details of a student. It also helps in producing student reports that display the information about the student. The product assists the educational institutions to keep a track of the sale of the brochure. Moreover, it also helps in assigning the course, section, and roll number to the student, maintaining the record of refundable security deposit & one-time registration fee.
Furthermore, admission management software helps the educational institutes to maintain the student records and utilize them for further processing. Admission management software providers are offering an integrated solution, which combines Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, student management system, a school/college accounting module, and institute management software in a single software to simplify the whole admission process.
Escalating demand for scalability to steer the market demand
The admission management software industry is mainly influenced by the rise in the need for increasing operational efficacy of the admission processes in educational institutes, thereby fuelling the need for scalability both in the big & small educational institutions. Furthermore, the rise in the proportion of students taking admission to colleges, schools, and universities has increased the complexities of the admission procedure and this has boosted the demand for admission management software.
Furthermore, the software mechanizes the admission structure and its operations. Apart from this, the need to enhance the operational efficacy of the firms is likely to play a major role in leveraging the expansion of the admission management software industry over the forecast period. In addition to this, the software helps in improving the speed of the process, reducing the processing time, and enabling the rapid retrieving of information. Nonetheless, the growing concerns over the security threats pertaining to customer information will impede the market expansion over the forecast timeline. However, the launching of new admission management applications and smartphones will offer new growth avenues to the market, thereby nullifying the negative impact of the hindrances on the market to a large extent.
Cloud to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period
The cloud segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 10.8 % during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment is due to the strong security of student data provided by the cloud. In addition to this, cloud solutions are scalable and completely customizable along with requiring low investments. Apparently, the cloud also offers more storage space and automated up-gradation.
The University to dominate the end-user segment by 2027
The growth of the segment is due to the massive use of the admission management software for enhancing the proficiency of the student admission process along with ensuring the safety of the student data.
North America to lead the overall market growth in terms of value
The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is due to a rise in the number of students looking for getting admitted to the reputed academic institutes.
