The "Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced baby monitor market is poised to grow by $480.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.75% during the forecast period. The report on the advanced baby monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization, increase in awareness of SIDS in developed markets, and branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors.
The advanced baby monitor market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Under-the-mattress
- Diaper attachment
- Smart wearable
- Other formats
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced baby monitor market growth during the next few years. Also, product differentiation through product bundling strategy and shift in consumer lifestyle will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the advanced baby monitor market covers the following areas:
- Advanced baby monitor market sizing
- Advanced baby monitor market forecast
- Advanced baby monitor market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced baby monitor market vendors that include Baby Control Digital, Cubo Ai, Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nanit, Owlet Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Safetosleep, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snuza International Pty. Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., The Holding Angelcare Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., WiFi Baby, and Withings France SA. Also, the advanced baby monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
