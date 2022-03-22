DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022--
The "Advanced Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global advanced drug delivery market to grow with a CAGR of 4.37% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global advanced drug delivery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on advanced drug delivery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on advanced drug delivery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global advanced drug delivery market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global advanced drug delivery market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the advanced drug delivery market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the advanced drug delivery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global advanced drug delivery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
- Increasing healthcare expenditure due to various disease
2) Restraints
- Side effects atherosclerosis drugs
- Stringent government rules and regulations
3) Opportunities
- Advanced research and development
Company Profiles
- Pfizer Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG
- Medtronic
- Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.
Segment Covered
The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market by Type
- Oral Drug Delivery System
- Injection-based Drug Delivery System
- Inhalation/Pulmonary Drug Delivery System
- Transdermal Drug Delivery System
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery System
- Carrier-based Drug Delivery System
- Other Types
The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market by Application
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Oncology
- Urology
- Diabetes
- Central Nervous System
- Ophthalmology
- Infections
- Other Applications
The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market by Technology
- Prodrug
- Implants and Intrauterine Devices
- Targeted Drug Delivery
- Polymeric Drug Delivery
- Other Technologies
