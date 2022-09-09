DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma's existing compounds, as well as in exploring the possibility of several new combinations, including ones that don't make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.
Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes and dendrimers.
The market is not likely to saturate any time soon. Still, it should be boosted by patent expiries, targeted drug delivery systems, cell therapy, nanotechnology and biologics, which are expected to open up new opportunities for this market. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling R&D and the ADDS market overall.
Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications and formulations.
Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-released drug delivery and targeted-release drug delivery formulations command the largest market share, which is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years. Market analysis by route of administration suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market. The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.
Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, leading to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology
Chapter 4 Evaluation of the Market Based on Route of Administration
Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Market Based on Vehicle/Carrier
Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Application
Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region
Chapter 8 Covid-19 Impact on the Market
Chapter 9 Patents/Clinical Trials on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cosmed Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a3dtu
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005428/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES SURGERY MEDICAL SUPPLIES HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 11:47 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 11:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005428/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.