The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for laboratory automation systems and processes, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze position in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding laboratory automation systems and processes.
An in-depth analysis of the global laboratory automation system and process market includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end user and region. The analysis describes the different types of laboratory automation products (equipment and consumables) and current and historical market revenues. This report examines end users of laboratory automation (clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, food and agriculture industry, environmental testing laboratories and other laboratories) and applications of laboratory automation systems and processes (pre-analytics/sample preparation, analytics/ high-throughput screening, post-analytics/sample management and laboratory information management systems).
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and recent strategic activities. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
Report Includes
- An updated review and analysis of the global markets for laboratory automation systems and processes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for laboratory automation systems and processes, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end-user, and geographic region
- Highlights of the current state of the market for laboratory automation systems and processes, recent technologies and platforms, ongoing research activities and clinical trials
- Discussion of the COVID-19 impact on demand and supply of supporting technologies and end-users of laboratory automation systems and processes
- Information about patents and patent applications for laboratory automation systems and processes across each major category
- Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape
- Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the industry
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Current Healthcare Challenges
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Rising Demand for Clinical Diagnostic Tests
- Growing Applications in OMICS (Genomics, Proteomics and Epigenomics) Sciences and Cell Biology
- Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods
- Broadening of Laboratory Automation into New Market Sectors
- Shift Towards Spending Up the Value Chain
Laboratory Staff Constraints
- Challenges
- High Upfront Cost of Automation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Government Regulations
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 11 Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
