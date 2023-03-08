DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
The "Aesthetic Implants - Global Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aesthetic implants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
The aesthetic implants market is witnessing positive growth owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increase in the number of cosmetic & reconstructive surgeries, rise in the product launches related to aesthetic implants, and increasing need for attractive physical appearance.
Therefore, the market for aesthetic implants is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
North America is expected to dominate the overall Aesthetic Implants Market:
Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global aesthetic implants market in the year 2021 and is expected to do the same during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rise in product launches related to aesthetic implants are expected to increase the demand of aesthetic implants in the North America market.
According to the latest data published by the American Cancer Society in the year 2022, in the United States, one out of every eight women under the age of 45 will acquire invasive breast cancer by the end of the year 2022, and two out of every three invasive breast cancers will be diagnosed in women 55 and older. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the need for breast implants could also surge, this can drive the overall aesthetic implants market forward over the forecast period (2022-2027).
Furthermore, another factor such as the rise in the product launches related to aesthetic implants could drive the aesthetic implant's overall market in the region.
For instance, in February 2022, Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics company, announced the commercial launch of Radiesse (+) Lidocaine injectable implant, for deep injection (subdermal and/or supraperiosteal) in the United States for soft tissue augmentation to improve moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.
Therefore, the interplay of the aforementioned factors would provide a conducive growth environment for the North American region in the aesthetic implants market.
Recent Developmental Activities in the Aesthetic Implants:
- In May 2022, GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing healthcare aesthetic solutions, announced the launch of an Innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC) Reconstruction Implant: FixNipT NRI
- In May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions for global healthcare markets, announced the launch of its next generation of breast implants, PERLET. It's a cutting-edge series of smooth breast implants with a proprietary surface technology (BioQT), GCA's industry-leading gel technology (EmunomicTM Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), and an upgraded version of GCA's long-term great safety record
- In November 2019, BellaSeno, a German additive manufacturing start-up & Evonik, a chemical company, BellaSeno, and Evonik have formed a long-term partnership to develop a new breast implant technology based on Evonik's RESOMER bioresorbable polymer. RESOMER will be used in BellaSeno's 3D-printed senella breast scaffold. The product is designed to be used after reconstruction, augmentation, or revision surgery. It is resorbed by the body and gradually replaced by natural breast tissue
Key Takeaways from the Aesthetic Implants Market Report Study:
- Market size analysis for current aesthetic implants market (2021), and market forecast for 5 years (2022-2027)
- The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market is significant. To capture and analyze suitable indicators, our experts are closely watching the aesthetic implants market
- Top key product/services/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened over the last 3 years
- Key companies dominating the global aesthetic implants market
- Various opportunities are available for the other competitor in the aesthetic implants market space.
- What are the top-performing segments in 2021? How these segments will perform in 2027.
- Which is the top-performing regions and countries in the current aesthetic implants market scenario?
- Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for aesthetic implant market growth in the coming future?
Target Audience who can be benefited from this Aesthetic Implants Market Report Study:
- Aesthetic implants providers
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Aesthetic implants-related organizations, associations, forums, and other alliances
- Government and corporate offices
- Start-up companies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms
- Distributors and traders dealing in aesthetic implants
- Various End-users who want to know more about the aesthetic implants market and the latest technological developments in the aesthetic implants
Companies Mentioned
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Sientra, Inc
- Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products
- GC Aesthetics
- Dentsply Sirona
- Institut Straumann AG
- AVINENT
- AbbVie
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Mentor (Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd)
- 3M
- Zimmer Biomet
- Alpha Aesthetics
- Symatese
- Integra LifeSciences
- Sebbin
- IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED
- Lattice Medical
- CEREPLAS
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co Ltd
