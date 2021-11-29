DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--

The "Agricultural Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.5% during 2021-2027

This report on global agricultural robots market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global agricultural robots market by segmenting the market based on product type, component, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the agricultural robots market are provided in this report.

Company Profiles

  • Deere & Company
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Lely Holding S.A.R.L
  • AG Eagle LLC
  • Agribotix LLC
  • Precision Hawk
  • IBM
  • Agjunction, Inc.
  • DJI
  • Boumatic Robotics, B.V.
  • AG Leader Technology
  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
  • Autocopter Corp
  • Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Market Scope & Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Food with the Growth in Population
  • Technological Advancements
  • Increasing Government Support

Market Challenges

  • High Cost and Installation Charges

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1 Objective

1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings

1.3 Report's Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Assumptions

2. Key Insights

3. Global Agricultural Robots Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Agricultural Robots Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Agricultural Robots Market by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Automated Harvesting Systems

5.3. Milking Robots

5.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

5.5. Driverless Tractors

5.6. Others

6. Global Agricultural Robots Market by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

7. Global Agricultural Robots Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Field Farming

7.3 Diary Farm Management

7.4 Soil Management

7.5 Crop Management

7.6 Others

8. Global Agricultural Robots Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles

