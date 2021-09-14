DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
The "Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Product Type, Workflow, Mode of Deployment, and Application, and 10 Country-Level Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market is projected to reach $639.7 million by 2031, reveals this premium market intelligence study. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 20.2% between 2021 and 2031.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technology that uses computerized algorithms to analyze complex data. Artificial intelligence is actively used in the medical field. The products in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market include hardware and software solutions used to mimic human cognitive behaviors in medical imaging. Machine learning and deep learning algorithms are examples of AI-based software solutions that are built and educated to resemble AI when used with imaging modalities like X-Ray. On the other hand, AI-based hardware solutions include processors, microprocessors, and chips to perform crucial AI-based activities in medical imaging.
This research study evaluates the potential of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market. It considers every product (hardware and software) available in the market whose functionality aligns with human cognition.
Who should buy this report?
- AI-based software and hardware providers to gain a holistic view of the market potential of various offerings and the developing economies for business expansions.
- Cloud service providers
- Established healthcare companies that are integrating software, machine learning, and AI into the radiology field
- Established medical technology companies to gain insights about the market potential, market entry strategies, new technologies in the market, and key competitors.
Key questions answered in the Report
- What are the various AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions available in the market?
- What is the current market size and future potential of these products?
- What are the major growth propelling factors, growth-inhibiting factors, and opportunities in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market?
- Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market currently?
- What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?
- What is the current revenue contribution of different product types, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?
- What is the current revenue contribution of different therapeutic applications, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?
- What are the current demand contributions of different workflow and workflow types, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?
- What is the current demand contribution of different deployment models, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?
- Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand, and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities by players of the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market?
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic increased the use of X-Ray scans, which were used to screen out COVID-19 patients, as it allowed the doctors to see the lung is affected by the coronavirus. This directly affected the demand for AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions to aid the healthcare workers to screen out patients in less time. Also, the introduction of the AI-Enabled X-Ray imaging solutions improved the workflow of X-Ray imaging. This pandemic is expected to leave a long-term impact on the global AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions market.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Expanding Range of Applications
- Increasing Funding Activities
- Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making
Challenges
- Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data
- Lack of Trained Staff
- Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Legal Implications of AI Systems
Opportunities
- Rapidly Evolving Machine and Deep Learning Techniques
- Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Arterys, Inc.
- Behold.AI Technologies Limited
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Enlitic, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Imagen Technologies, Inc.
- Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Lunit, Inc.
- Quibim, S.L.
- Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Vuno Co., Ltd.
- Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
