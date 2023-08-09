DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
The "Global Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Aircraft Type, Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market size was estimated at USD 897.57 million in 2022, USD 1.01 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.79% to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.
The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for military helicopters
- Growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles
- Surge in the investments in the military activities
Restraints
- Lengthy period of product certification from aviation authorities
Opportunities
- Emergence of technological advancements in the aircraft DC-DC converter
- Rising benefits regarding the environment with the continuous investments in the R&D
Challenges
- Operational issues in aircraft DC-DC converters
Market Trends
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
- Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
Competitive Portfolio
- Abbott Technologies, Inc.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- BrightLoop Converters
- Cincon Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Crane Co.
- FDK Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KGS Electronics
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Pico Electronics Inc.
- RECOM Power GmbH
- SynQor, Inc.
- TDK-Lambda Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Vicor Corporation
- XP Power
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Aircraft Type:
- Air Taxis
- Fixed Wing (Projected significant market share during the forecast period)
- Rotary Wing
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Type:
- Isolated
- Non-Isolated (Projected significant market share during the forecast period)
Form Factor:
- Brick
- Chassis Mount
- Encapsulated (Projected significant market share during the forecast period)
Input Voltage:
- 270-800V
- 28-75V
- 75-270V
- < 28V
- 800V
- < 28V (Projected significant market share during the forecast period)
Output Voltage:
- 12V
- 15V
- 24V
- 48V
- < 5V
Output Power:
- 10-29W
- 100-250W
- 250-500W
- 30-99W
- 500-1,000W
- 1,000W
Output Number:
- Dual Output
- Multiple Output
- Single Output
Application:
- Avionics
- Energy Storage System
- Environmental Control System
- Flight Control System
- Surveillance System
