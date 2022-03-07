DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
The "Global Aircraft Leasing Market (By Aircraft Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft leasing market is forecasted to reach $247.41 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.
Growth in the global aircraft leasing market was supported by factors such as rising air passenger traffic, increased use of air cargo, rise in global gross domestic product, increasing share of leasing aircraft, rising demand for wet aircraft leasing and favourable liquidity and flexibility. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by unforeseen contingencies, delays in aircraft delivery and unfavourable government regulations and taxation policies.
The global aircraft leasing market by aircraft type can be segmented as follows: Narrow body, wide-body and others. In 2021, the dominant share of global aircraft leasing market was held by narrow-body aircraft, followed by wide-body and others.
The global aircraft leasing market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The largest share of the market was being held by Asia Pacific, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Factors such as urban air mobility (UAM) solutions, investments in emerging countries and advancements in aircraft helped in boosting market growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected global aircraft leasing market negatively. Owing to the pandemic, air travel witnessed a dramatic decline causing a majority of the airline companies to ground their fleet due to the significant reduction in air travel. This led to these companies not being able to make payments for leased aircraft and seeking to have their payments deferred. This caused revenue losses to the global aircraft leasing market.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aircraft leasing market with potential impact of COVID-19.
- The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value
3.2 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Aircraft Type
3.2.1 Global Narrow Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 Global Wide Body Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.3 Global Other Aircraft Leasing Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Region
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Air Passenger Traffic
5.1.2 Increased Use of Air Cargo
5.1.3 Economic Growth
5.1.4 Increasing Share of Leasing Aircrafts
5.1.5 Rising Demand for Wet Aircraft Leasing
5.1.6 Liquidity and Flexibility
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Solutions
5.2.2 Investments in Emerging Countries
5.2.3 Advancements in Aircrafts
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Unforeseen Contingencies
5.3.2 Delays in Aircraft Delivery
5.3.3 Government Regulations and Taxation Policies
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players
6.1.3 Global Market Share by Market Value - Key Players
6.1.4 Global Market Share by Fleet Size - Key Players
6.1.5 Fleet Structure Comparison - Key Players
6.1.6 Fleet Order Comparison - Key Players
6.1.7 Leasing Structure Comparison - Key Players
7. Company Profiles
