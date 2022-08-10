DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--
The "Global Aircraft Weather Radar System Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the aircraft weather radar system market and it is poised to grow by $ 57.62 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period. The report on the aircraft weather radar system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for protection from harsh weather, increased aircraft production, and government mandate for the installation of aircraft weather radar. The aircraft weather radar system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's aircraft weather radar system market is segmented as below:
By Application
- commercial aviation
- business and general aviation
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the incorporation of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft weather radar system market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations and technological advancements and high-altitude ice crystal (HAS) detection to avoid flying in ice crystal areas will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on the aircraft weather radar system market covers the following areas:
- Aircraft weather radar system market sizing
- Aircraft weather radar system market forecast
- Aircraft weather radar system market industry analysis .
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aerodata AG
- BAE Systems Plc
- Enterprise Electronics Corp.
- EWR Radar Systems
- GAMIC GmbH
- Garmin Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Telephonics Corp.
- Thales Group
- Toshiba Corp.
- Vaisala Oyj
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drlog8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005658/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AIR TRANSPORT SATELLITE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/10/2022 11:56 AM/DISC: 08/10/2022 11:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005658/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.