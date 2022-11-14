DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
The "Global Online Airline Booking Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall online travel booking experience is still not optimal worldwide
The post-pandemic surge in overall travel has led to gradual growth of the online air travel revenues, with revenues experiencing a single-digit CAGR between 2020 and 2021, as revealed by the new report.
Although there has been a shift from offline to online booking platforms, consumer expectations with regards to user-friendly experiences remain to be fulfilled. According to a global survey, close to half of the respondents want to book flights and other travel essentials through a single website. But around one third of the respondents still find comparing offers difficult and time consuming when searching and booking flights online.
Thus, a certain percentage of respondents do not enjoy booking trips and flights online. It therefore comes as no surprise that airlines experience the second-highest cart abandonment rate globally among selected industries. The percentage of users abandoning their carts when booking via specific online travel websites is also high.
Countries are on the way to recovery in air travel demand
North America remains the region with the largest estimated air travel net profits in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Full recovery of the air travel demand in North America is expected in 2022, with other regions in the world estimated to all reach at least over 70% of pre-pandemic air travel levels. Despite such a recovery, some countries in Asia-Pacific are not on the same growth trajectory as others.
In China, for example, the strict travel restrictions and uneven vaccine rollout have caused the country's recovery to lag. The Russia-Ukraine war is also still disrupting the air travel in Europe. Nevertheless, all regions are expected to recover in the long run. The air travel demand in Europe is still estimated to reach a high double-digit percentage of pre-pandemic levels.
Questions Covered in the report:
- How did the pandemic change the online flight booking market in 2020 and 2021?
- Which countries are leading in terms of online air travel revenue?
- What are the biggest concerns of air travelers?
- Which channels are preferred by travelers worldwide for researching and purchasing airline tickets?
- What are the leading airline websites worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online Airline Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022 (1 of 2)
- Online Airline Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022 (2 of 2)
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
- Breakdown of Air Travel Bookings by Device, in %, 2021
- Cart Abandonment Rate in the "Airlines" Category Compared to Selected Industries, in %, 2021
- Cart Abandonment Rates for Online Travel Websites, incl. "Airline", in % of Online Travel Website Users, 2021
- Travel Notifications That Are Considered Useful, incl. Flight-Related, in % of Travel App Users, 2021
- Share of Airline Passengers Who Are Willing to Share Their Biometric Data to Improve Airport Process, in %, 2019 & 2021
- Attitude of Airline Passengers Towards The Use of Their Data, in % of Airline Passengers, 2021
- Share of Respondents Who Want to Book Flights and Other Travel Essentials Through One Website, in %, 2021
- Share of Families Who Find Comparing Offers Difficult and Time Consuming When Searching and Booking Flights, in %, 2021
- Top 20 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022 (1 of 2)
- Top 20 Airline Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022 (2 of 2)
3. North America
3.1. USA
- Breakdown of Travel Gross Bookings, by Segment, in %, and Gross Booking Value per Segment, in USD billion, incl. Airline, 2021e
- Airline Direct Mobile Gross Bookings, in USD billion, and Mobile Share of Airline Direct Online Gross Bookings, in %, 2019 - 2025f
- Breakdown of Corporate Air Travel Booking by Online and Offline, in %, 2024f
- Share of Online Air Gross Bookings Through Online Travel Agencies, in % of Online Air Gross Bookings, 2021
- Top 3 Complaints Regarding Airlines, in % of Travelers, 2021
- Share of Website Appearance for Flight Related Searches, in %, by Selected Websites, 2021
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, August 2022
3.2. Canada
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. China
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
- Online Share of Total Air Travel Booking Revenue, in %, 2021 & 2025f
- Mobile Share of Online Air Travel Gross Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f
4.2. Japan
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
4.3. South Korea
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
4.5. India
- Airline Market Value, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, FY 2020 & FY 2027f
- Breakdown of Airline Market Revenue, by Channel, in %, 2020 & 2027f
4.6. Indonesia
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
4.7. Philippines
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
5. Europe
5.1. UK
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
- Share of Website Appearance for Flight Related Searches, in %, by Selected Websites, 2021
- Top 5 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, August 2022
- Top 5 Travel Apps by Store Rank, by Apple App Store and Google Play Store, incl. "Air Travel", August 2022
5.2. Germany
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021
- Number of Travelers Who Searched Information About Vacations Online, by Category, in millions, 2020 & 2021
5.3. France
- Top 5 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, July 2022
5.4. Spain
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, July 2022
6. Latin America
6.1. Brazil
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022
6.2. Mexico
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022
6.3. Argentina
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022
7. Middle East and Africa
7.1. UAE
- Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD million, 2020 & 2021
7.2. Saudi Arabia
- Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Saudi Arabia's Share of Total Visits, in %, August 2022
7.3. South Africa
Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD million, 2020 & 2021
Companies Mentioned
- 123milhas
- Aa
- Aerolineas
- Aircanada
- Airfrance
- Almosafer
- Cheapflights
- delta
- Easyjet
- Expedia
- Flyadeal
- Flyflair
- Flynas
- Jet2
- kayak
- Latamairlines
- Ryanair
- Saudia
- skyscanner
- Southwest
- Transavia
- TripAdvisor
- Vivaaerobus
- Volaris
- Wego
- Westjet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihtbxs
