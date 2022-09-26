DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--
The "Global Alternative Online Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative payment methods have come to be more frequently used, specifically digital wallets. The global value of digital wallets is now forecasted to increase from 2022 to reach a value in the trillions of Euros in 2026.
Other alternative payment methods have also gained momentum including prepaid cards, BNPL, and bank transfers. The adoption of such alternative payment methods has a high potential of being useful to online merchants. A survey cited in the report reveals that more than one-third of consumers found the acceptance of digital payments to be a factor influencing their store purchasing choice.
Moreover, nearly half of online merchants who are not already accepting payments via digital wallets, plan to do so, and almost one third of surveyed small businesses also revealed that their acceptance of new payment methods is an area for growth. The acceptance of alternative methods of payment, such as mobile and digital wallets, by online businesses in Bulgaria has proven to be beneficial with more than one-half experiencing increases in sales share.
BNPL use increases
Aside from cryptocurrency and QR code payments, BNPL is another significant method of payment that continues to increase in presence on a global scale. The number of BNPL users is forecasted to increase from 2021 to 2026 to reach a value in the billions of Euros.
The share of BNPL in B2C E-Commerce payments made is also projected to more than double by 2026, compared to what it was in 2021. Furthermore, Klarna was the BNPL provider most used by top E-Commerce websites, holding a notable market share of BNPL services as of March 2022. Klarna's presence has been growing since 2019, reaching a significant number of users in 2021.
Companies Mentioned
- Affirm
- Afterpay
- Alipay
- Apple Pay
- Au Pay
- Clearpay
- D pay
- Dana
- Google Pay
- iDeal
- Klarna
- LINE pay
- Mastercard
- Merpay
- Payconiq
- Paypal
- Paypay
- PayU
- Przelewy24
- Quadpay
- Rakuten Pay
- Sezzle
- Swish
- Visa
- Yucho Pay
- zipPay
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022
- Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021
- Payment Methods Used More Frequently Compared To Pre-COVID-19 When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021
- Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f
- QR Code Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2025f
- Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f
- Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f
- Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f
- BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2021e & 2026f
- Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2022
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Offering BNPL as a Payment Method, by Countries, in %, October 2021
- Number of Klarna's Users, in millions, 2019-2021
- Factors Influencing Store Purchasing Choice, Excluding Digital Payments, in % of Consumers, December 2021
- Areas for Growth According to Small Businesses, in % of Small Businesses, December 2021
- Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022
- Share of Consumers and Small Businesses Planning to Use Digital Payment Methods Exclusively Within the Next Two Years, in %, December 2021
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Losses to Online Payment Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
3.2.2. South Korea
3.2.3. Australia
3.2.4. New Zealand
3.2.5. Singapore
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
3.3.2. Taiwan
3.3.3. Hong Kong
3.3.4. India
3.3.5. Indonesia
3.3.6. Thailand
3.3.7. Vietnam
3.3.8. Malaysia
3.3.9. Philippines
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. UK
4.2.2. Germany
4.2.3. France
4.2.4. Spain
4.2.5. Italy
4.2.6. Netherlands
4.2.7. Sweden
4.2.8. Belgium
4.2.9. Norway
4.2.10. Denmark
4.2.11. Finland
4.2.12. Austria
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. Russia
4.3.2. Poland
4.3.3. Turkey
4.3.4. Czech Republic
4.3.5. Portugal
4.3.6. Romania
4.3.7. Hungary
4.3.8. Bulgaria
4.3.9. Croatia
5. North America
5.1. Regional
5.2. USA
5.3. Canada
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
6.2. Brazil
6.3. Mexico
6.4. Argentina
6.5. Colombia
6.6. Chile
6.7. Peru
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
7.2. UAE
7.3. Saudi Arabia
7.4. South Africa
7.5. Egypt
7.6. Nigeria
