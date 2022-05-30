DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alzheimers disease therapeutics market is poised to grow by $3.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.76%
The market is driven by the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers, increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease, and a strong pipeline coupled with the approval of therapeutics.
This study identifies the emergence of regenerative therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the Alzheimers disease therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing funding for therapeutics discovery and an increase in strategic collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the Alzheimers disease therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The Alzheimers disease therapeutics market analysis includes geography
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market vendors that include AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly, and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Vivoryon Therapeutics AG.
Also, the Alzheimers disease therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Drug Class
5.3 Cholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Other drug class - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
