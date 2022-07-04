DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--

The "Amoxicillin (CAS 61336-70-7) Global Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of amoxicillin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

Chapter Overview

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on amoxicillin end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The forth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with amoxicillin market trends and forecast, and distinguishes amoxicillin manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides amoxicillin prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses amoxicillin downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. AMOXICILLIN GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

2. AMOXICILLIN APPLICATIONS

3. AMOXICILLIN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. AMOXICILLIN PATENTS

5. AMOXICILLIN MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global amoxicillin market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of amoxicillin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of amoxicillin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Amoxicillin market forecast

6. AMOXICILLIN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. AMOXICILLIN END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53kwu6

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005141/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/04/2022 06:01 AM/DISC: 07/04/2022 06:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005141/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you