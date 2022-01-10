DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
The "Anatomic Pathology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anatomic pathology market is projected to reach US$ 33,145.78 million by 2028 from US$ 21,488. 41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.
The industry is driven by factors such as increase in the prevalence of cancer and other diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicines. However, the lack of skilled professionals and stringency of government regulations limit the growth of the market.
The market is segmented on the basis of product and service, application, and end-user.
Based on product and service, the anatomic pathology market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
Based on application, the anatomic pathology market has been segmented into disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, and other applications. The disease diagnosis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the anatomic pathology market has been segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold he largest share of the market in 2021. The market for the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
