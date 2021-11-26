DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anatomic pathology market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7%.
The growth of the anatomic pathology market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, recommendations for cancer screening, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.
The anatomic pathology services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market, by product and service, during the forecast period
Based on product & service, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments. The anatomic pathology services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by rapid growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.
Disease Diagnostics accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnostics and medical research. The disease diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.
Hospital laboratories accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, the growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to growth of the segment.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Anatomic pathology market
The anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the anatomic pathology market. The presence of emerging economies like China and India, the large population in APAC countries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improving standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, and rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Research Coverage
This report provides a detailed picture of the anatomic pathology market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases
- Recommendations for Cancer Screening
- Availability of Reimbursement
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs
- Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities
- Companion Diagnostics
- Challenges
- Availability of Refurbished Products
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Product Failures and Recalls
- Inadequate Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle- and Low-Income Countries
- Trends
- Reagent Rental Agreements
