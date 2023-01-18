DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
`The "Data Center Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center cooling market accounted for $17.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.99% and reach $44.52 billion by 2027.
The growth in the global data center cooling market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of data centers and government initiatives for energy-efficient data centers. The need to address the water scarcity issue has further resulted in the adoption of data center cooling technologies.
The data center cooling market is in a growth phase. Cooling is a standard part of data center operations as servers constantly run 24/7, which increases the core temperature, which, if not controlled, can lead to a data center outage. Excess heat and humidity can damage appliances and equipment, triggering them to malfunction and stop functioning.
Hence, the need of the hour is to accommodate innovative data center cooling systems in retrofits or newly built data centers. Data center cooling involves the collective equipment, tools, techniques, systems, and processes that ensure standard temperatures and humidity levels inside a data center facility. Therefore, a growing number of data centers are resulting in a boost in the utilization of data center cooling techniques
High-performance workloads will continue to require more power per rack, which will, in turn, require more power and cooling. However, with the right cooling technology, businesses can save space in their data centers and lower their energy costs.
For efficient data center operations, smart technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) is used, which assists in automatic cooling control of the facility. Additionally, AI could identify issues with cooling systems before they fail and cause costly shutdowns. For instance, Google keeps its data centers cool without human intervention.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.
The top segment players who are leading include data center service providers, which capture around 43.3% of the presence in the market.
Recent Developments in Global Data Center Cooling Market
- In September 2022, one of the most research-intensive universities in Europe, University College Dublin, received data center cooling infrastructure from Schneider Electric. The IT infrastructure at universities can benefit from the scalable, effective, and resilient cooling provided by Schneider Electric's Uniflair In-Row Direct Expansion (DX) cooling solution.
- In May 2022, the first commercial colocation provider in Asia, Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte Ltd., utilized StatePoint liquid cooling technology from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, in its brand-new data center, NARRA1. To create the most energy and water-efficient data center in the nation, Digital Edge will utilize the sustainable cooling solution from Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
- In April 2022, as part of a restructuring program to realign its manufacturing operations, increase profitability, and boost global competitiveness, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY announced the intended closure of three North American plants producing cooling packages, charge-air coolers, and oil coolers.
- In January 2022, Munters acquired EDPAC, an Irish company that makes air handling and cooling systems for data centers. Through the acquisition, Munters, a pioneer in energy-efficient data center cooling solutions in North America, expanded into Europe.
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
- ALFA LAVAL
- Asetek, Inc
- Black Box
- Condair Group
- COOLIT SYSTEMS
- Danfoss
- Delta Power Solutions
- EVAPCO, Inc
- FUJITSU
- MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ GMBH
- Submer
- Trane
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Business Dynamics
Trends
- Increased Data Requirements
- Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality
- 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
- COVID-19 Implications for Data Centers
- Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems
- Carbon Neutrality
- Utilization of Renewable Energies
- Green Initiatives by Government Body
Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs
- Associations and Consortiums
- Government Programs and Initiatives Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Rest-of-the-World
Business Drivers
- High-Efficient Cooling Systems
- Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness
- AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions
- Increasing Number of Data Centers and Spendings
- Thermal Energy Recovery Conversion from Data Centers
- Water Usage Effectiveness Driving Adoption of Alternate Cooling Solutions
- Retrofitting to a Free Cooling Data Center
Business Challenges
- High Investment Costs for Non-Conventional Cooling Systems
- Technical Challenges to Cooling Systems
- Air and Free Cooling Systems Adaption Complexities
- Reliability Limitations with Immersion Liquid Cooling
- Lack of Synergy between Hardware and Cooling Vendors
- Infrastructure Development Gap between End Users and Data Centers
Business Opportunities
- Growing Emphasis for Retrofit Data Center
- Data Center Infrastructure Management for Power Management
- Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers
- Developing Innovative Cooling Technologies
Market Strategies and Developments
- Business Strategies
- Product Launches
- Business Expansions
- Corporate Strategies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
Key Start-Ups in the Global Data Center Cooling Market
