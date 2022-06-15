DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
The "Anti-aging Therapeutics Market - Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Aging and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of anti-aging therapeutics over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.
The advancements in health care and available technologies have inadvertently led to an increase in the life expectancy of individuals. However, this has also led to a rise in the aging population worldwide. According to the United Nations, the aforementioned trend is one of the key transformations observed in the 21st century; it is expected to have an impact on all sections of the society.
Aging is linked to a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, oncological disorders and musculoskeletal disorders, which further puts heavy economic and psychological burden on the patients, their families and the society.
As per the World Health Organization, in 2020, close to 1 billion people were estimated to be aged 65 or above, globally. In addition, the share of elderly population is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Aging biology is still a largely unexplored field, in terms of the development of safe and effective novel pharmacotherapies. Anti-aging therapeutics, therefore, is an emerging field of medical science focused on reducing or reversing the underlying causes of aging through different mechanisms, in order to extend healthy lifespan of humans.
Given the rapidly growing aging population, the ongoing efforts to discover drugs that enhance the lifespan of an individual by targeting the pathogenesis of aging have become a popular topic for research. At present, various anti-aging products and devices, including direct-to-consumer nutraceuticals, plastic surgeries, cosmetics, skincare products and devices, are available in the market to slow the process of aging.
Further, several start-ups and academic / research institutes across the world are evaluating various types of anti-aging therapeutics, including stem cell therapies, metformin, rapamycin, resveratrol and senolytics (drugs that selectively clear senescent cells), in multiple preclinical / clinical studies.
Owing to the encouraging results demonstrating the ability of novel drugs in delaying the aging process, capital investments worth USD 4 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors in the last five years to fund product development initiatives. Moreover, over 660 patents related to anti-aging therapeutics have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the growing aging population, ongoing pace of innovation in this field and financial support from investors, the anti-aging therapeutics market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players engaged in the development of anti-aging therapeutics?
- What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?
- Who are the key investors in the anti-aging therapeutics domain?
- How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?
- What is the evolving trend of publications focused on anti-aging therapeutics?
- What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
8. PATENT ANALYSIS
9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
10. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
11. COMPANY PROFILES
12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX I1: LIST OF COMAPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
