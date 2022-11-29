DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
The "Anti-Money Laundering Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027
The global market for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.5% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $709.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR
The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$709.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Anti-Money Laundering Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2s6r8n
