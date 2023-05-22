DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2023--
The "Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Overview, 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global anti-snoring device market is expected to reach more than USD 2 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.92% from USD 1.47 Billion in 2022.
Company Profile
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LivaNova PLC
- Fisher & Payker Healthcare
- SomnoMed Inc
- Medtronic plc
- Meditas Ltd.
- Resmed
- Airway Management Inc.
- SnoreMeds
- puresleep
An increase in tobacco and alcohol consumption, as well as increased awareness of the negative consequences of snoring caused by these factors, are driving the market. Throughout the forecast period, technological advancements in the market will drive the global anti-snoring device market.
Furthermore, low-cost and minimally invasive devices, combined with associated product benefits, may drive demand. Additionally, the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases has an effect. Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population base susceptible to obesity boosts demand for anti-snoring products.
The growing patient preference for anti-snoring devices will drive demand for such devices, propelling the anti-snoring device market forward. Furthermore, rising snoring awareness, increased disposable income, and advanced product development will drive demand for anti-snoring devices in the coming years.
Snoring and sleep apnea are common sleep disorders that affect millions of people worldwide. As the global population continues to grow and age, the prevalence of these disorders is expected to increase, driving demand for anti-snoring devices. Furthermore, obesity is a major risk factor for snoring and sleep apnea, and with the global rise in obesity rates, the prevalence of these sleep disorders is expected to increase, driving demand for anti-snoring devices.
Moreover, the emergence of smart anti-snoring devices, the market entry of sleep-based start-up companies, the emergence of the latest generation of Herbst-style oral appliances, and new launches and approvals of anti-snoring devices are some significant trends in the anti-snoring devices market.
The global anti-snoring device market is subject to various regulatory requirements, such as safety and efficacy standards. Compliance with these regulations can be challenging and costly, which can limit the entry of new players and limit the overall market growth. Furthermore, some anti-snoring devices may cause discomfort or side effects, such as dry mouth, sore throat, or nasal congestion. This can lead to low compliance and limit the overall market growth. Moreover, here are alternative treatments for snoring and sleep apnea, such as surgery or positional therapy. Some people may choose these alternatives instead of using anti-snoring devices, which can limit the overall market growth.
Developments:
- In May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is easy to wear, effective, and comfortable. It helps the user to experience an undisturbed and peaceful sleep every night.
- In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies launched an innovative anti-snoring device, eXciteOSA, and the device works by producing electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece around the tongue. The device has four electrodes, two located above the tongue and two below the tongue. The U.S. FDA approved the commercialization of a prescription-only anti-snoring device, ''eXciteOSA''.
Considered in this report
- Geography: Global
- Historic year: 2017
- Base year: 2022
- Estimated year: 2023
- Forecast year: 2028
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Challenges
2.3. Opportunity
2.4. Restraints
2.5. Market Trends
2.6. Covid-19 Effect
2.7. Supply chain Analysis
2.8. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.9. Industry Experts Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerate
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Competitive Dashboard
6.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022
6.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
6.5. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
6.6. Porter's Five Forces
7. Global Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size By Value
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography
7.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
7.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
8. North America Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size By Value
8.2. Market Share By Country
8.3. Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
8.4. Market Size and Forecast By Distribution Channel
9. Europe Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size By Value
9.2. Market Share By Country
9.3. Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
9.4. Market Size and Forecast By Distribution Channel
10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size By Value
10.2. Market Share By Country
10.3. Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
10.4. Market Size and Forecast By Distribution Channel
11. South America Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size By Value
11.2. Market Share By Country
11.3. Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
11.4. Market Size and Forecast By Distribution Channel
12. Middle East & Africa Anti-Snoring Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size By Value
12.2. Market Share By Country
12.3. Market Size and Forecast By Product Type
12.4. Market Size and Forecast By Distribution Channel
13. Company Profile
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. Annexure
16. Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uls2ty
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005590/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/22/2023 12:02 PM/DISC: 05/22/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005590/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.