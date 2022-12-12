DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022--
The "Anti-Snoring Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growth of the anti-snoring devices market is attributed to key factors such as a high prevalence of snoring, OSA, increasing awareness of adverse effects of snoring, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and an increasingly aging population.
Chronic snoring causes many people (and their partners) to lose sleep. The most common cause of snoring is when the throat and tongue tissues become overly relaxed. The sound of snoring is made when air vibrates the tissue as it passes through.
The technological advancements have affected the anti-snoring market positively. Smart anti-snoring devices are part of the innovative concept, which involves creating the functionality of devices used daily and making them perform more than intended.
Connectivity options using IoT, enabling these devices to be interconnected with other devices at home, have further increased their basic functions. During the forecast period, it is expected that the oral anti-snoring devices market will continue to grow much faster than the CPAP and other devices. This is because of the high patient adherence, as these are available at dentists and online channels, making it easy for manufacturers to market their products.
Recent Developments
- In May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is easy to wear, effective, and comfortable. It helps the user to experience an undisturbed and peaceful sleep every night.
- In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies launched an innovative anti-snoring device, eXciteOSA, and the device works by producing electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece around the tongue. The device has four electrodes, two located above the tongue and two below the tongue. The U.S. FDA approved the commercialization of a prescription-only anti-snoring device, 'eXciteOSA'.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the size of the global anti-snoring devices market?
2. What is the global anti-snoring devices market growth rate?
3. What are the trends driving the global anti-snoring devices market growth?
4. Who are the key players in the global anti-snoring devices market?
5. Which regions will likely dominate the global anti-snoring devices market during the 2021-2027?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Emergence of Smart Anti-Snoring Devices
- Entry of Sleep-Based Start-Ups
- Advent of Latest-Generation Herbst-Style Oral Appliances
- Approval & Launch of Latest Anti-Snoring Devices
Growth Enablers
- Online Purchase of Anti-Snoring Devices
- Awareness of Adverse Effects of Snoring
- Large Target Patient Population
- Technological Advances in Cpap Therapy
Restraints
- High Cost of Advanced Anti-Snoring Devices
- Availability of Surgical Options to Treat Snoring
- Low Patient Compliance With Cpap Therapy
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product
- Oral Devices
- Pap Devices
- Nasal Devices
- Others
Segmentation by Age Group
- Body Contouring & Cellulite Reduction
- Skin Tightening & Skin Lighteners
- Facial Aesthetic
- Breast Augmentation
- Others
Segmentation by Age Group
- Between 40 & 59 Years
- 60 & Above Years
- Below 40 Years
Segmentation by Gender
- Men
- Women
Segmentation by End User
- Sleep Labs & Dental Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Hospitals
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Apnea Science
- ResMed
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Fisher & Paykel
- Tomed
Other Prominent Vendors
- Illusion Aligners
- Sleep Number
- VVFLY Electronics
- Signifier Medical Technologies
- Glidewell
- Smart Nora
- ProSomnus
- SomnoMed
- REM-Fit
- Downtown Denver Sleep Solutions
- MEDITAS
- ApneaMed
- Wolfson Holdco
- Rhinomed
- DeVilbiss Healthcare
- White Dental Healthcare
- Hupnos
- Nitetronic
- Nyxoah
- Oventus
- Vivos Therapeutics
- Somnowell
- ZQuiet
- RemSleep Holdings
- Humetron
- Nidra Care
