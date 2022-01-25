DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2022--
The "Global Anti-Venom Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-venom market is poised to grow by $481.51 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.82%
This study identifies the rising R&D for anti-venoms as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-venom market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of venomous bites and stings and increasing awareness about anti-venoms.
The report on the anti-venom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The anti-venom market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-venom market vendors that include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Ltd., Haffkine bio pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc., SERB Sarl, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and VINS Bioproducts Ltd.
Also, the anti-venom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Polyvalent anti-venom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Monovalent anti-venom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Other anti-venom types - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- CSL Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.
- SERB Sarl
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- VINS Bioproducts Ltd.
