The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Types/sub-types and End-Use Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antimicrobial Coatings are especially significant in the medical & healthcare sector because of the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
Using these coatings minimizes the propagation and risk of microbes and germs that can typically be found on frequently touched surfaces, such as switches, doorknobs, computer keyboards, household appliances, and the like.
The use of antimicrobial coatings on catheters, surgical devices, medical instruments & trays, and medical electronics has also grown exponentially, more so after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are estimated to corner a combined share exceeding 85% of the global antimicrobial coating demand in 2022, with North America being the largest and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest growing.
To some extent, developed regions in North America and Europe already had some antimicrobial technology in place, be it in the form of coatings or in the form of disinfectants, sanitizers and antibiotics. However, with advancements in technology in Asia-Pacific, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has increased and will continue to do so over the coming years.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Antimicrobial Coatings global market is analyzed in this report with respect to coating type/sub-types and end-use industries
- The study analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings by coating type/sub-types and end-use industries in each major geographic region/country
- Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well
- Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
- Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings
- Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following key coating types/sub-types of Antimicrobial Coatings:
- Metallic Coatings
- Copper
- Silver
- Titanium Dioxide
- Zinc Oxide
- Nonmetallic Coatings
- Organic Coatings
- Polymeric Coatings
The market for end-use industries of Antimicrobial Coatings analyzed in this study includes the following:
- Building & Construction
- Food & Beverages
- HVAC
- Medical & Healthcare
- Other End-Use Industries
Analysis Period, Units, and Growth Rates
The report reviews analyze and project the global Antimicrobial Coatings market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2028
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of South America
- Rest of World
