The "Antithrombin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Antithrombin Market to Reach $681 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antithrombin estimated at US$486.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$681 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$640.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Research segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Antithrombin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Diagnostics Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Diagnostics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • CSL Behring
  • Grifols International SA
  • Kedrion SpA
  • Lee Biosolutions, Inc.
  • LFB SA
  • Scripps Laboratories
  • Shire PLC

