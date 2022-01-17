DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Anxiety and Depression Treatment Market Research Report: By Product Type, Disorder Type, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global anxiety and depression treatment market value is predicted to increase from $17,770.9 million in 2020 to $24,467.7 million by 2030, at a 3.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to the market research report.
Similarly, a program, named Better Outcomes in Mental Health Care (BOiMHC), and an organization, called Mental Health Association, have been formed to help the cause in Australia. Another such organization aiding the anxiety and depression treatment market growth with its support to patients and educational courses is the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which was founded in the U.S. in 1979.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the anxiety and depression treatment market reported negative impact. The lockdowns implemented around the world led to the shutting down of factories, which resulted in the low production of drugs and devices. Moreover, the restrictions on non-essential movement and international trade led to the curtailed supply of such products.
The highest CAGR in the anxiety and depression drugs market in the years to come is expected to be witnessed in the online channels category, on the basis of distribution channel. Because of the shopping convenience offered by such websites, allowing people to order from home, avail discounts, and receive doorstep delivery, customers are switching to them.
Presently, North America generates the highest revenue in the anxiety and depression treatment market due to the rising incidence of chronic pain, anxiety, and depression, increasing awareness regarding mental health, and growing number of people receiving prescriptions for the associated drugs and devices.
In the years to come, the demand for such products will shoot up the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The prevalence of anxiety and depression is rising in the region owing to the booming population of the elderly.
Major companies in the global anxiety and depression treatment market are
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Sanofi
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Mylan N.V.
- Cipla Ltd.
- Glenmark Life Sciences Limited
- Lupin Limited
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
Industry Outlook
Trends
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
Drivers
- Increasing aging population
- Growing awareness about mental diseases and their treatment
- Rising number of product approvals
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- Side effects associated with usage of drugs and devices
- Availability of complementary and alternative medicines
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Emerging economies are key opportunity areas for market players
Impact of COVID-19
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Segments
Drugs
- Antidepressants
- SSRIs
- SNRIs
- TCAs
- MAOIs
- Others
- Anticonvulsants
- Atypical antipsychotics
- Benzodiazepines
- Beta-blockers
- Devices
By Disorder Type
- Major Depressive Disorder
- OCD
- Phobia
- PTSD
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Channels
- Direct Channels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc1z6w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005298/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 08:36 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 08:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005298/en