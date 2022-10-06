DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--
The global anything-as-a-service (XaaS) market reached a value of US$ 198.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 624.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.03% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
XaaS is a form of cloud computing that delivers a variety of computer-based services and applications to users through the internet instead of physically providing them locally or on-site within an enterprise. It involves delivering services and applications on-demand or on a subscription basis which enables the consumers to reduce the cost of purchasing services from a provider.
Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and growing requirement of scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global XaaS market. Organizations across the globe are undergoing digitalization transformational changes which has resulted in robust growth of corporate data.
Cloud-based storage provides an efficient and economical option for the storage of this data. Moreover, the decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also expected to create a positive impact on the market growth.
Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupled with load balancers, intrusion detection, and firewalls are also contributing to the market growth.
Apart from this, XaaS is easy to manage as it replaces the traditional complex methods and is highly customizable to support mobile workforces. As a result, it finds applications across sectors such as insurance, telecom, manufacturing, government, healthcare, finance, banking, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What is the global anything-as-a-service market growth?
- What are the global anything-as-a-service market drivers?
- What are the key industry trends in the global anything-as-a-service market?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global anything-as-a-service market?
- What is the global anything-as-a-service market breakup by service area?
- What is the global anything-as-a-service market breakup by industry?
- What are the major regions in the global anything-as-a-service market?
- Who are the key companies/players in the global anything-as-a-service market?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players
- Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Google LLC
- Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)
- National Electric Corporation (NEC)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- AT&T Inc.
- Avaya Inc.
- Big Switch Networks Inc.
- CipherCloud Inc.
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- enStratus Networks LLC
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- McAfee LLC (Intel Security)
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- M5 Networks Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Orange Business Services.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Service Area:
- Storage-as-a-Service
- Security-as-a-Service
- Unified Communications-as-a-Service
- Network-as-a-Service
- Database-as-a-Service
- Backend-as-a-Service
Breakup by Industry:
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Others
