DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--

The "Apolipoprotein Testing Market Report by Indication, by End-users, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The apolipoprotein testing market size is estimated to be USD 19.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned

  • ACM Medical Laboratory (U.S.)
  • Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
  • Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc. (CRL) (U.S.)
  • Spectra Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
  • Holdings (LabCorp) (U.S.)
  • Unilabs (Switzerland)
  • SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)
  • Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)
  • Adicon Clinical Laboratory (China)

The increasing health awareness about various cardiac problems, changes in eating habits and lifestyle, and growing geriatric population are projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, lack of knowledge of issues related to cardiovascular health are expected to restrain the market growth

By Indication

Based on indication, the market is categorized into obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and others. In 2021, the cardiovascular disorders accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and growing prevalence of obesity and hypertension.

By End User

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, clinical laboratories. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising hospital and laboratory populations.

Regional Markets In 2021

North America accounted for the highest revenue in the apolipoprotein testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to region's advanced healthcare systems, expanding population, and people there becoming more health concerned.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including indication and end user from 2021 to 2029.

Segmentation: Apolipoprotein Testing Market Report 2021-2029 By Indication (Revenue, USD Billion)

  • Obesity
  • Hypertension
  • Cardiovascular disorders
  • Others

By End user (Revenue, USD Billion)

  • Diagnostic laboratories
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Hospitals
  • Clinical laboratories

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)

North America

  • U.S
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8vj8k

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005815/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH CARDIOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 10/17/2022 12:44 PM/DISC: 10/17/2022 12:44 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005815/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you