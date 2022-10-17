DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022--
The "Apolipoprotein Testing Market Report by Indication, by End-users, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The apolipoprotein testing market size is estimated to be USD 19.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Companies Mentioned
- ACM Medical Laboratory (U.S.)
- Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
- Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc. (CRL) (U.S.)
- Spectra Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- Holdings (LabCorp) (U.S.)
- Unilabs (Switzerland)
- SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)
- Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)
- Adicon Clinical Laboratory (China)
The increasing health awareness about various cardiac problems, changes in eating habits and lifestyle, and growing geriatric population are projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, lack of knowledge of issues related to cardiovascular health are expected to restrain the market growth
By Indication
Based on indication, the market is categorized into obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and others. In 2021, the cardiovascular disorders accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and growing prevalence of obesity and hypertension.
By End User
On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, clinical laboratories. In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising hospital and laboratory populations.
Regional Markets In 2021
North America accounted for the highest revenue in the apolipoprotein testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to region's advanced healthcare systems, expanding population, and people there becoming more health concerned.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including indication and end user from 2021 to 2029.
Segmentation: Apolipoprotein Testing Market Report 2021-2029 By Indication (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Obesity
- Hypertension
- Cardiovascular disorders
- Others
By End user (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Hospitals
- Clinical laboratories
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8vj8k
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005815/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH CARDIOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/17/2022 12:44 PM/DISC: 10/17/2022 12:44 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005815/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.