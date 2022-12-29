DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--
The "Artificial Insemination Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial insemination market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.91% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Conceivex Inc.
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)
- Genea Limited
- Genus plc
- Hamilton Thorne Inc.
- Hi-Tech Solutions
- Kitazato Corporation
- Pride Angel
- Rinovum Women's Health LLC
- Rocket Medical plc
- TenderNeeds Fertility LLC
- Vitrolife AB
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Artificial insemination is an assisted reproductive treatment wherein semen with living sperms is introduced into the cervix, fallopian tubes, or uterus of a female. It is performed via artificial insemination homologous (AIH) or artificial insemination donor semen (AID) procedures that are short and relatively painless.
Self-insemination kits are nowadays available in the market that can be used at the convenience of home. At present, artificial insemination is widely being used in animal breeding to facilitate the reproductive success and conservation of threatened or endangered species. It also prevents the spread of certain diseases and sterility due to genital conditions in animals.
The rising infertility rates, along with the increasing awareness among individuals about alternative reproductive treatments, represent one of the significant factors influencing the market.
Moreover, governments of numerous countries have legalized same-sex marriage and are providing insurance coverage to civil unions for artificial insemination procedures, which is also contributing to the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising global population and the escalating demand for animal-based protein are fueling the need for artificial insemination among domestic livestock animals. Improving veterinary services and rising expenditure on animal healthcare is also supporting the market growth.
Furthermore, the leading players are entering into strategic collaborations for expanding their portfolio of animal genetic and strengthening their position in different markets.
For instance, Genus plc, which is a leading animal genetics company, partnered with Beijing Capital Agribusiness Co. Ltd, a leading Chinese animal protein genetics business, to research and develop virus-resistant techniques in pigs.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global artificial insemination market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, source type and end use.
Breakup by Type:
- Intrauterine
- Intracervical
- Intravaginal
- Intratubal
Breakup by Source Type:
- AIH-Husband
- AID-Donor
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Fertility Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global artificial insemination market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global artificial insemination market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global artificial insemination market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
