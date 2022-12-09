DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Diagnosis Type, Diagnostic Tool, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 906.32 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2674.18 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.16%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Awareness Towards Patient Safety
- Strategic Alliances Between Healthcare Facilities and AI Solution Providers
- Increasing Demand for AI Tools in the Medical Imaging Field and Rising Focus on Reducing the Workload of Radiologists
- Government Initiative
Restraints
- Reluctance among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies
Opportunities
- Advancements in AI and Deep Learning
- Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure
Challenges
- Limited Number of AI Experts
- Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
Market Segmentations
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Technology, Diagnosis Type, Diagnostic Tool, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Neuroradiology, and Radiology.
- By Diagnosis Type, the market is classified into Cardiology, Neurology, and Radiology.
- By Diagnostic Tool, the market is classified into Automated Detection System, Medical Imaging Tool, and Others.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Data Mining, Data Storage, Follow-up Plan, Image Acquisition, and Processing to Aided Reporting.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Diagnostic Laboratory and Hospital.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market, By Technology
7 Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis Type
8 Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Tool
9 Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market, By Applications
10 Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market, By End-Users
11 Americas' Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market
12 Europe's Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market
14 APAC's Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aidoc Medical Ltd.
- Arterys, Inc.
- Caption Health, Inc.
- Enlitic, Inc.
- Freenome Holdings, Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Google LLC
- HeartFlow, Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Quibim, S.L.
- Qure.ai
- Riverain Technologies
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Therapixel
- VUNO, Inc.
- XILINX, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq96f8
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005260/en/
