The "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market By Component, Specialty, Modality, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in medical diagnostics market is expected to reach $9.38 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2022-2029.
Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities for the AI in medical diagnostics market. The growth of this market is driven by the rising need for the adoption of AI in medical diagnosis due to the high rate of diagnostic errors, the growing shortage of medical specialists, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
In addition, factors such as high growth potential in emerging economies and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market.
However, the reluctance of physicians to adopt AI technologies due to a lack of trust is expected to hamper the adoption of AI in medical diagnostics solutions and restrain the growth of this market. In addition, factors such as regulatory barriers and privacy and security concerns are the major challenges to the growth of this market.
Scope of the Report:
AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Component
- Software
- Services
AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Specialty
- Brain & Neurological
- Oncology
- Cardiac & Vascular
- Chest & Lung
- Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB-GYN)
- Other Specialties
AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Modality
- MRI
- CT Scan
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Other Modalities
AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others End Users
AI in Medical Diagnostics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need to Incorporate AI into Medical Diagnosis
- Shortage of Healthcare Professionals
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints
- Reluctance to Adopt AI Technologies due to a Lack of Trust
Opportunities
- High Potential in Emerging Economies
- Growing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships & Collaborations
Challenges
- Regulatory Barriers
- Privacy & Security Concerns
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
- GE Healthcare (U.S.)
- Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
- AliveCor Inc. (U.S.)
- VUNO Inc. (South Korea)
- Digital Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)
- NovaSignal Corp. (U.S.)
- Riverain Technologies (U.S.)
- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (Israel)
- Imagen Technologies (U.S.)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
- HeartFlow Inc. (U.S.)
- Arterys Inc. (U.S.)
