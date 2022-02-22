DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
The "Artificial Lung Devices-Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Artificial Lung Devices-Pipeline Insight and 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in the artificial lung devices pipeline landscape.
Globally, the number of cases related to respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary collapse has grown rapidly. This has resulted in increasing demand for artificial lung that acts as an external support system providing oxygenation of blood and removal of carbon dioxide from the blood.
Researchers and scientists are also making persistent efforts in developing and improving artificial lung, with which it can be used at a larger scale and with greater ease.
Therefore, due to an increase in demand and more and more players investing in research and development activities there is an extensive pipeline of artificial lung devices.
DeleveInsight latest report has all the emerging artificial lung devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the market scenario
Report Highlights
- Extensive coverage of the artificial lung devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of artificial lung devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
- The report consists of an in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters
Artificial Lung Devices Report Insights
- Artificial Lung Devices - Pipeline Analysis
- Artificial Lung Devices - Unmet Need
- Artificial Lung Devices - Market Dynamics
- Artificial Lung Devices - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
- Artificial Lung Devices- Analyst Views
Key Questions Answered
- What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies?
- How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage?
- What are important and diverse types of artificial lung devices under development?
- What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in artificial lung devices?
- What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline?
- What is in-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date?
Key Players
- Lung Biotechnology
- Miromatrix
- Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc
- United Therapeutics Corporation
- XVIVO Perfusion
- Medtronic
- Getinge
- Xenios AG
- ALung Technologies Inc.
- MC3 Cardiopulmonary
- Abiomed
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tou3.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006022/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH HOSPITALS SURGERY OTHER HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/22/2022 12:08 PM/DISC: 02/22/2022 12:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006022/en