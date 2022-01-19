DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The "Aseptic Pharma Processing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aseptic pharma processing market was valued to be $10,633.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $24,364.0 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.
The growth is attributed to the reduced risk of high-cost product loss, high growth in the generics and biopharmaceuticals markets, and growing demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for aseptic manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Further, continued significant investments by biotechnology firms to improve the aseptic processing technology by incorporating automated instruments has also promoted the prominence of the aseptic pharma processing market.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie Inc.
- Lonza Group
- Baxter International Inc.
- August Bioservices
- Vetter Pharma
- Recipharm AB
- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
- Recro Pharma
- Curia
- Samsung Biologics
- Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
- Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
- Alcami Corporation
- Wuxi AppTec
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss
- High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets
- Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products
Challenges
- High Capital Investment
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
Opportunities
- Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry
- Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies
- Increasing Investment in R&D
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global aseptic pharma processing market?
- What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?
- Who are the leading companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market? What is the share of these companies in the global aseptic pharma processing market?
- What are the regulations pertaining to the global aseptic pharma processing market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of aseptic pharma processing?
- How is each segment of the global aseptic pharma processing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?
- How will the industry of aseptic pharma processing evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?
- What is the market scenario for the aseptic pharma processing market in different regions?
- What are the key trends of different regions in the aseptic pharma processing market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the aseptic pharma processing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the aseptic pharma processing market?
