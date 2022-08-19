DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
The "Audiology Devices Market By Type, By Disease Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global audiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 17.43 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report.
Key factors driving market revenue growth are the increase in geriatric population, and the rising incidences of hearing loss. Moreover, technological advancements are projected to create new market opportunities over the forecast period.
Audiology devices are electronic instruments used to assess, diagnose, and treat hearing disorders. These devices are also used to evaluate the function of the auditory nerve and measure the intensity, frequency, and duration of sound waves. The global audiology devices market is classified into five major segments, namely, diagnostic audiometers, hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHAs), and middle ear implants. Among these, the hearing aids segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2013.
The rising prevalence of hearing disorders and the growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of these disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the global audiology devices market. In addition, the increasing number of initiatives by government bodies and non-profit organizations to create awareness about hearing loss and its treatment are also fueling the growth of this market. However, the high cost of audiology devices is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.
Adoption of audiological devices is rising owing to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss. The number of people suffering from hearing loss is constantly increasing owing to the exposure to loud noise, which has become a part and parcel of our lives. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, around 466 million people suffer from some form of hearing loss, and this number is expected to touch 900 million by the year 2050.
With the increase in awareness about hearing loss and its implications, people are now more inclined towards seeking timely diagnosis and treatment. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the audiology devices market. In addition, technological advancements have resulted in the development of sophisticated and user-friendly devices, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological advancements
- Growing prevalence of hearing impairment
- Growing geriatric population
- Availability of a wide range of audiology devices
Restraints
- Lack of awareness
- High costs of audiology devices
- Social stigma associated with hearing loss
For this report, the publisher has segmented the global audiology devices market based on type, disease type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Cochlear Implants
- Diagnostic Devices
- Tympanometers
- Otoscopes
- Audiometers
- Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
- Technological Hearing Aids
- Digital Hearing Aids
- Analog Hearing Aids
- Hearing Aids
- In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (ITE)
- Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (RITE)
- Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids (BTE)
- Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Meniere's Disease
- Otitis Media
- Otosclerosis
- Tinnitus
- Acoustic Tumors
- Acoustic Trauma
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Hospitals
- Audiology Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Companies Mentioned
- Starkey Hearing Technologies
- Sophono Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Benson Medical Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- MED-EL
- Advanced Bionics Corporation
- Cochlear Limited
- ReSound
- MedRX Life Science Ltd.
- Auditdata A/S
