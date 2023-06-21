DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2023--
The "Auto Injector Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global auto injector market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The report predicts the global auto injector market to grow with a CAGR of Nearly 16% over the forecast period from 2023-2030.
The study on auto injector market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.
The report on auto injector market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global auto injector market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global auto injector market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, which require frequent injections is expected to drive the market growth.
- Increasing demand for self-injection devices due to the convenience and ease of use they offer is influencing the market growth.
Restraints
- The availability of alternative drug delivery methods, such as oral medication, will hamper the market growth.
Opportunities
- Increasing adoption of biosimilars and biologics, which require frequent injections creates ample growth opportunities for the market.
Segment Covered
The global auto injector market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.
The Global Auto Injector Market by Type
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Reusable Autoinjectors
The Global Auto Injector Market by End User
- Home Care Settings
- Hospital and Clinics
- Others
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Phillips-Medisize
- Amgen Inc.
- Jabil Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Antares Pharma
- SHL Medical AG
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- BD
- Ypsomed
- Novartis AG
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the auto injector market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the auto injector market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global auto injector market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mppyi3
