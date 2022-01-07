DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Automated Parking System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated parking system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,411.59 million in 2021 to US$ 3,543.77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The need for automated parking systems has increased significantly in the past a few years owing to the increasing number of vehicles and consequently growing demand for sustainable parking solutions. According to the World Economic Forum, the number of cars in the world is estimated reach 2 billion mark by 2040.
Industry experts anticipate most of this growth to happen in emerging markets such as China and India, owing to the rapid increase in population. With the surge in number of vehicles, people are facing issues such as traffic congestion and parking space insufficiency. Fully automated parking systems are capable of parking and retrieving a car automatically.
In July 2021, Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (Westfalia) announced the launch of Westfalia Parking App, an all-in-one consumer parking solution that will improve efficiency, safety, and convenience in parking garages across the world, including US, UAE, and Denmark.
Overall size of the automated parking system market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.
The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the automated parking system market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.
The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the automated parking system market.
A few key companies operating in the automated parking system market are
- AJ Automated Parking Systems
- CityLift
- FATA Automation
- KLAUS Multiparking GmbH
- Park Plus, Inc.
- Parkmatic
- Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.
- SKYLINE PARKING
- unitronics
- Westfalia Technologies, INC.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Vehicles and Consequently Growing Demand for Sustainable Parking Solutions
- Growth in Number of Luxury Buildings with Increased Space and Enhanced Parking Facilities
Market Restraints
- High Initial Investment Requirements and Complexity of Monitoring Systems
Market Opportunities
- Development of "Smart Cities"
Future Trends
- Robotic Garages and Robotic Parking
