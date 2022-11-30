DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is poised to grow by $79605.34 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth, the convenience of purchasing automotive products online, and growing demand for vehicle customization.
The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Wheels and tires
- Brakes and brake pads
- Others
- Customer Type Outlook
- DIY customers
- Professional customers
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the aftermarket e-retailing gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced analytical tools to revolutionize aftermarket e-retailing and the booming e-commerce market driving online sales of automotive parts will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market covers the following areas:
- Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market sizing
- Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market forecast
- Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Customer Type
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 1A Auto Inc.
- Advance Auto Parts Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- AutoZone Inc.
- Buy Auto Parts
- CarParts.com Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Delticom AG
- Denso Corp.
- eBay Inc.
- Genuine Parts Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KG
- Icahn Automotive Group LLC
- LKQ Corp.
- PARTS iD Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- RockAuto LLC
- The Reinalt-Thomas Corp.
- Walmart Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr2b5h
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005924/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE ONLINE RETAIL ELECTRONIC COMMERCE SPECIALTY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/30/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 11/30/2022 12:14 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005924/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.