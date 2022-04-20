DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Government Regulations is Driving the Growth of the Market
Europe has issued the mandate rules a decade ago but with another technology. In Europe, all drivers of the transport company or any goods producers who own some must follow the regulations of the European Commission (EC) 561/2006, which became effective in 2006. In Europe, a tachograph is preferred in place of ELD, which comes in two options of analog and digital.
Further advancements have been done in the field of tachographs as first-generation smart tachographs, which started being employed in new vehicles from June 2019, that data will be remotely available to the companies and authorities. The first-generation device has a basic GPRS device. Upcoming second-generation tachographs are expected come with a more advanced GPRS device.
The numerous benefits of ELD are pushing the fleet owners to install it even their commercial vehicle fleet is exempted from the compulsory adoption of ELD. ELD is synchronized with a vehicle diagnostic port, which keeps an eye on the maintenance requirement and prevents the vehicle from any upcoming fault. ELD also keeps a record of total engine hours, both on-duty and off-duty. ELD manufacturing companies have to get certifications for the device by the country's transportation department.
As ELD are been in the market for around a decade, manufacturers are providing discounts and less expensive fleet management options.
North America is Projected to witness the highest growth in the Market
North America is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As growing demand for commercial vehicles will drive the market in the region. In 2019 around 12.76 million commercial vehicles were being sold in the United States. The local ELD manufacturing companies are launching newly certified devices for staying ahead from their competitors.
