DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Component, by Robot Type, by Vehicle Type, by Payload, by Application, by Industry, by Location/Destination, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous last mile delivery market held a market value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 104.89 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The autonomous last mile delivery industry held market volume of 9 million units in 2021.
Autonomous last mile delivery constitutes the last stage of the courier where the parcel is sent to the end users at their doorsteps without any human intervention. The autonomous delivery is done through the usage of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and so on. The rise in robots, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles have contributed heavily towards the growth of the industry.
The increasing strategic initiatives by prominent players in the industry boosts the growth rate of the market. for instance, in April 2021, United Parcel Service agreed to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. UPS will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network, focusing on small and medium markets. Such moves aid the market growth. In contrary, the dearth of suited infrastructure for the support of all operations is hindering the growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery industry.
Growth Influencers:
Technological advancements in delivery vehicles
Several researchers have pointed out to the benefits of utilizing delivery vehicles in several industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, logistics, and many others. In light of this, many companies are partnering up to sustain their business models, activities, and service portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government of Nigeria to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery is supposed to include daily medical supplies such as blood pints and medicines and plan delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, this drives the market growth.
Demand and development of aerial delivery drones
The preference rate for aerial delivery drones is consistently increasing and is expected to grow steadily over the anticipated period. The increase is in light of the reduction of pollution through the current ground delivery options available. Moreover, the aerial delivery drones which are designed for long range can travel up to 20 kilometres on a single charge. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.
Segments Overview:
By Component.
- Hardware
- GPS
- Cameras
- Radars
- Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
- Control Systems
- Chassis and Motors
- Batteries
- Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
- Software
- Robotic Operating System
- Cyber Security Solutions
- Services
- Integration, Maintenance & Support
- Consulting and Training
By Robot Type
- UAV/Drones
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Hybrid
- UGV
- 2 Wheel
- 3 Wheel
- 4 Wheel
By Vehicle Type
- Aerial Delivery Drones
- Self-Driving Vehicles
- Trucks
- Vans
- Others
- Ground Delivery Bots
By Payload
- < 0.5 Kgs
- 0.5 - 2 Kgs
- 2-10 Kgs
- 10-50 Kgs
- 50-100 Kgs
- 100 Kgs
By Application
- Food Delivery
- Cargo Delivery
- Medical Delivery
- Postal Delivery
- Emergency Response
By Industry
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Postal Services
- Others
By Location/ Destination
- Urban Delivery
- Rural Delivery
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market
Chapter 4. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Overview
Chapter 5. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Component
Chapter 6. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Robot Type
Chapter 7. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Vehicle Type
Chapter 8. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Payload
8.1. Key Insights
Chapter 9. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Application
Chapter 10. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Industry
Chapter 11. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Location/Destination
Chapter 12. Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis, By Region
Chapter 13. North America Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis
Chapter 14. Europe Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis
Chapter 15. Asia Pacific Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis
Chapter 16. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis
Chapter 17. South America Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market Analysis
Chapter 18. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Alibaba
- Altitude Angel
- Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air)
- BIZZBY
- Boeing
- Cheetah Logistics Technology
- DHL International GmbH
- DoorDash Inc.
- Kiwibot
- DroneScan
- Edronic
- FedEx
- Fli Drone
- Flirtey delivery drone
- Flytrex
- JD.com, Inc.
- Matternet Inc.
- Meituan-Dianping
- Parrot Drone SAS
- Pudu Technology Inc
- Rakuten Inc.
- Skycart Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd
- Terra Drone Corporation
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- UVL Robotics
- Wing Aviation LLC
- Workhorse Group Inc.
- Yuneec International
- Zipline autonomous
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lictb
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005496/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT FOOD/BEVERAGE TRUCKING VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY RETAIL AIR TRANSPORT AUTONOMOUS DRIVING/VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL DRONES LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY RESTAURANT/BAR SUPERMARKET
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/04/2022 12:05 PM/DISC: 11/04/2022 12:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005496/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.