The "Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Devices Type, Procedure, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
A treatment called bariatric surgery involves operating on the digestive system primarily for weight-loss purposes. By reducing the number of meals that the stomach can consume or limiting the number of nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal canal, bariatric surgery devices change the gastrointestinal tract. Numerous operations are being carried out for obese patients as a part of bariatric surgery.
The standard of care treatments for long-term weight loss (sleeve gastrectomy, Roux en-Y bypass, and biliopancreatic diversions with duodenal switch) primarily work by changing the levels of the gut hormones that regulate satiety and hunger, creating a new hormonal weight set point. In these operations, bariatric surgery is a hormonal surgery in which the shift in gut hormones occurs as a result of the restriction and malabsorption of the process.
Market Growth Factors
Rising Prevalence Of Obesity All Over The World
Formerly regarded as a last alternative for weight loss, bariatric surgery has gained a lot of popularity over time due to the fact that it is both safer and more efficient than conventional medical techniques, such as prescription drugs and dietary counseling. Bariatric surgery has increased steadily in recent years all over the world.
The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) estimates that there were 158,000 bariatric procedures carried out in the US in 2011 as opposed to 198,851 in 2020. The market for bariatric surgery devices is predicted to develop as a consequence of the rising demand for related equipment & devices brought on by the rising number of performed bariatric procedures.
Helps In Preventing A Number Of Fatal Disorders
Obesity brings on a number of other diseases with it, including diabetes, liver cirrhosis, and cardiovascular disorders. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Type 2 diabetes can go into long-term remission after bariatric surgery.
According to the study's findings, the technique is very successful in treating type 2 diabetes in obese people because it almost always leads to a three-year absence from insulin as well as other related medications. A person's risk of coronary heart disease, peripheral heart disorder, and stroke is considerably lowered post weight loss surgery. This factor is stimulating the growth of the bariatric surgery market.
Market Restraining Factors
Complex Go-To-Market Procedures Along With The Dearth Of Skilled Personnel
One of the biggest factors, which is restricting the growth of the market is the increasing number of complications in the process of receiving approvals for the clinical use of these devices. Developing markets are working hard to establish a regulatory framework that will discriminate between pharmaceutical products and medicinal devices and equipment.
The approval process is currently unstable and causes delays because there is no definite line between pharmaceuticals and devices. Therefore, it is anticipated that unstable regulatory frameworks will lengthen the clearance process for surgical equipment, somewhat restricting the market's expansion.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Devices Type
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices
- Accessories
- Suturing Devices
- Stapling Devices
- Energy/Vessel-sealing Devices
- Noninvasive Surgical Devices
By Procedure
- Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Noninvasive Bariatric Surgery
- Adjustable Gastric Banding
- Gastric Bypass
- Revision Bariatric Surgery
- Mini-gastric Bypass
- Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Johnson & Johnson
- ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Olympus Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Spatz FGIA, Inc.
- Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)
- Richard Wolf GmbH
