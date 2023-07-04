DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
The "Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Battery Type, Offering, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, and Application - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery energy storage systems market is projected to reach $43.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The growth of the battery energy storage systems market is driven by government initiatives for battery energy storage systems and the growing benefits of battery energy storage systems for EV charging.
Moreover, the growing demand for battery energy storage systems for commercial applications and the decline in prices of lithium-ion batteries provide significant opportunities in the global battery energy storage systems market.
However, the high capital required for installing battery energy storage systems restrains the market's growth to some extent. Additionally, the lack of standardization in storage systems and overheating of lithium-ion batteries poses challenges for the battery energy storage systems market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric Company (U.S.)
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (India) (A Part of Panasonic Holdings Corporation)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (China)
- Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
- Tesla Inc. (U.S.)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
- Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan)
- Sensata Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Fluence Energy Inc. (U.S.)
- Nextera Energy Inc. (U.S.)
- Beacon Power LLC (U.S.)
- Urja Solutions (India)
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of battery type, offering, connection type, ownership, energy capacity, application, and countries?
- What is the historical market for battery energy storage systems across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023 to 2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global battery energy storage systems market?
- Who are the major players in the global battery energy storage systems market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global battery energy storage systems market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global battery energy storage systems market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global battery energy storage systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition & Scope
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Overview
4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth
4.3. Market Trends
4.3.1. Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries
4.3.2. Energy Storage-as-a Service
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
5. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Battery Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Lithium-ion Batteries
5.3. Sodium-sulfur (Na-S) Batteries
5.4. Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries
5.5. Redox Flow Batteries (RFB)
5.6. Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries
5.7. Other Battery Types
6. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Offering
6.1. Overview
6.2. Components
6.2.1. Battery System
6.2.2. Power Conversion System
6.2.3. Energy Management System
6.2.4. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning
6.2.5. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
6.2.6. Battery Management System
6.2.7. Other Components
6.3. Services
7. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Connection Type
7.1. Overview
7.2. On-grid Connection
7.3. Off-grid Connection
8. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Ownership
8.1. Overview
8.2. Third-party-owned
8.3. Customer-owned
8.4. Utility-owned
9. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Energy Capacity
9.1. Overview
9.2. Below 100 MWh
9.3. 100 MWh to 500 MWh
9.4. More than 500 MWh
10. Global Battery Energy Storage System Market-by Application
10.1. Overview
10.2. Utilities
10.2.1. Black Start
10.2.2. Microgrids
10.2.3. Renewable Integration
10.2.4. Peak Shaving
10.2.5. Load Shifting
10.2.6. Grid Services
10.3. Residential
10.4. Commercial
10.4.1. Industries
10.4.2. EV Charging Infrastructure
10.4.3. Data Centers
10.4.4. Marine
10.4.5. Telecommunications
10.4.6. Healthcare
11. Battery Energy Storage System Market Assessment-by Geography
12. Competition Analysis
13. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development, and SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Companies)
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eghve4
