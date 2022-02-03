DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
The "Global Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021-2031 by Product (Fibers, Amino Acids & Proteins, Probiotics, Omega3, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Plant Extracts, Minerals), Source (Plant, Animal, Microbal), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioactive ingredients market will reach $71.98 billion by 2031, growing by 6.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rise in lifestyle diseases and malnutrition, growing health consciousness among the consumers, increasing health care expenses, rising per capita income and urbanization, and continuous product innovation and ongoing R&D.
Key Players:
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Corbion N.V.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ingredia SA
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Lesaffre
- Mazza Innovation Ltd.
- Sabinsa Corporation
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioactive ingredients market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioactive ingredients market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Application, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate
- Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides
- Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Omega3 Fatty Acids
- Vitamins
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin B
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin E
- Vitamin K
- Carotenoids and Antioxidants
- Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
- Minerals
- Other Products
Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Plant-based Products
- Animal-based Products
- Microbal-based Products
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Dietary Supplements
- Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate
- Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides
- Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Omega3 Fatty Acids
- Vitamins
- Carotenoids and Antioxidants
- Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
- Minerals
- Other Products
- Food and Beverages
- Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate
- Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides
- Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Omega3 Fatty Acids
- Vitamins
- Carotenoids and Antioxidants
- Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
- Minerals
- Other Products
- Animal Nutrition
- Personal and Beauty Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug4ein
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005596/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/03/2022 08:53 AM/DISC: 02/03/2022 08:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005596/en